ROCKFORD — It was a big challenge from a little opponent.
St. Marys worked its way to a road win on Saturday night, as they defeated Parkway 56-46 in nonleague boys basketball.
The Roughriders, now 5-1 on the year, took a lead in the first quarter, and led by 12 at the half as they held the Panthers scoreless for most of the period.
Parkway clawed its way back in the third quarter, and hit a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth to make it a four-point game. After literally holding the ball for over three minutes, St. Marys got a couple of scores, then used excellent free throw shooting to secure the win.
Austin Parks led the Roughriders with 15 points. Evan Angstmann scored 10, while Andrew Moore with nine and Braeden Hemmelgarn with seven provided balance.
For Parkway (1-5), senior guard Caden Slusher scored 23 points and forward Gabe Schaaf recorded 10.
Coach Dan Hegemier said that his team played especially well in the second quarter. "When we play loose like we did in the second quarter, that's what we want," he said. He added that the Riders played well defensively at times, but Parkway was a bit more aggressive on some of the loose balls.
"We did what we had to do to get a win on the road on a Saturday night," Hegemier said.
St. Marys will host Marion Local on Thursday night.