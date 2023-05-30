The St. Marys baseball team produced a solid all-around performance and rolled to a 9-3 District Championship victory over Upper Sandusky on Saturday afternoon.
“This is a huge thing for our guys not only this year, but into the future. It’s payoff for all the work the players and coaches have put in throughout the year, especially when the season didn’t start off very well for us. The guys didn’t quit and they just kept buying in with what we were talking about have continued to work hard and compete. It’s been 23 years since we’ve made a regional. It’s fun for me because the last and only time we made regionals was my junior year in 2000. 2001, my senior year, was the last time we even made a district final. It’s fun for me to experience it as a player and now as a coach,” said St. Marys coach Adam Graves.
The Roughriders put up six big runs in the first and added three more runs in the second inning and led 9-0 early over the favored Rams.
“Upper Sandusky’s pitcher struggled to find the zone and the guys had great approaches at the plate. We didn’t help him out and swing at bad pitches, we made him throw us strikes and we capitalized on it. Their pitcher threw 40 some pitches in the first, and I was told we only swung and missed on three pitches. That means our approaches were great and we didn’t try to do too much. We were patient and then got runs in when we had the opportunity,” said Graves.
Ethan Hollandsworth started the game for the Roughriders and went four innings, scattering seven hits, and gave up three runs, one of them earned. Joel Kogge came out of the bullpen and pitched three innings and gave up just one hit and no runs for St. Marys.
“Being able to give them a nine run lead allowed both of them to relax on the mound and now have to be perfect. Holly started off and gave us four solid innings and then Joel came in to finish the last three. Both those guys were able to let the defense make plays for them. We don’t strike out a lot of hitters and so when they got into jams they trusted the defense to make plays and get out of and avoid giving up big innings. They both threw strikes and did a nice job of changing speeds which is all you need to do to be successful pitching at any level,” said Graves.
The Roughriders are playing their best baseball of the season at the right time. St. Marys defeated a very talented Upper Sandusky team.
“We continue to talk that the pressure isn’t on us. The pressure is on the other teams. We weren’t ex
pected to beat Wapak. We weren’t expected to beat a 25 win Upper Sandusky team. When we play our style of baseball, and put pressure on other teams we believe we can be competitive and successful,” said Graves.
The Roughriders capitalized on their opportunities. St. Marys had six hits in the game and produced nine runs. Brayden Sullivan, Jack Boos, Easton Craft, Ethan Hollandsworth, and Caleb Felver all drove in runs. Sullivan had two hits.
“My guys aren’t the most talented team around. We aren’t full of D1 players like some of the teams we’ve played up, but this team is as tough and gritty as any team I’ve been a part of. They are going to fight and scrap and sacrifice personally to make the team successful. We play Ontario Thursday who seems to have had a similar season as us. They started slow and have started playing well here at the end. It’s going to take us continuing to be us and doing what we do well to win on Thursday. At this point in the tournament everyone has gotten to this point for a reason, so we know we’ll be in for a fight and will need to bring everything we’ve got,” said Graves.