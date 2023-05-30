St, Marys Baseball

The St. Marys baseball team won against Upper Sandusky in the District Championship on Saturday.

 Photo by John Zwez

The St. Marys baseball team produced a solid all-around performance and rolled to a 9-3 District Championship victory over Upper Sandusky on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a huge thing for our guys not only this year, but into the future. It’s payoff for all the work the players and coaches have put in throughout the year, especially when the season didn’t start off very well for us. The guys didn’t quit and they just kept buying in with what we were talking about have continued to work hard and compete. It’s been 23 years since we’ve made a regional. It’s fun for me because the last and only time we made regionals was my junior year in 2000. 2001, my senior year, was the last time we even made a district final. It’s fun for me to experience it as a player and now as a coach,” said St. Marys coach Adam Graves.

