St. Marys quarterback Cody Wallace has been invited to the Tiki Bowl in Hawaii. The Hawaii Tiki Bowl’s goal, according to their website, is to offer high school seniors and college coaches the opportunity to travel to Hawaii to play the game they love against other all-star level talents.
“They build skills with kids they’ve never met and its a pretty awesome opportunity,” said Ashley Wallace, Cody’s step-mom.
Ashley explained that Cody has been to other camps as well, working on his skills.
“He’s been to camps all over the places. He’s been to Nick Saban’s camp in Alabama, several camps in Ohio; Kent State, Ashland University, University of Akron, Lake Erie University, and we just went to one in Westerville,” said Ashley.
“It means a lot to me, it shows that people actually watch you, even though you’re from a small town. You have an opportunity to show what you’re made of and show the people who invited you why you’re there,” said Cody.
Cody has faced some adversity in his playing career, starting in his sophomore year where he broke his clavicle in a scrimmage against Findlay.
“I was starting our eighth game against Bath this past year. In the first quarter I go down with a crack in my fibula,” said Cody. He said that the injury put an end to his season, but that he has spent the entire time preparing for next season. “I went to physical therapy, overcame that, and i’m back for my senior year after lifting all off season. I feel good, i’m ready for the season to start.”
He said that the game of football has taught him life lessons as well.
“It teaches you how to be respectful. Coaches say we’re respectable young men, and thats what it teaches you,” said Cody before continuing. “It also teaches you brotherhood. Even though you don’t know your teammates well at first, you become family, and they have your back.”
In order to get to go to Hawaii, Cody and his family have been doing fundraising since he found out in April that he had been invited.
“He’s a minor and can’t go by himself. It also wouldn’t be fair to make him pick which parent he wants to take with him,” explained Ashley. She said that herself, Cody’s dad, and mom, are all planning on going to support him through the practices and the games in Hawaii. “He’s a small town kid with big town dreams. We’re trying our best to get him there, but there are some things you can’t do alone.”
So far they said that the community has been amazing with their support and that Buffalo Wild Wings, Jt’s Brew and Grill, Albert Sporting goods, and Stars and Stripes have all contributed to the effort.
“It means a lot to us that the community shows support like that. You can tell coming into St. Marys that this is a community that supports everyone,” said Cody.
“Small town kids don’t get opportunities like this that often. Any opportunity that we can provide, we try to do that for him,” said Wallace.
They have a fundraiser coming up at the St. Marys Eagles on July, 15, starting at 4:00 p.m., where there will be games, raffles, food, drinks and music amongst other activities. If you would like more information, you can contact Cody’s step-mom Ashley Wallace at 419-733-5051 or mom Brooke Castilleja at 567-644-9696.