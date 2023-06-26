St. Mars quarterback Cody Wallace is headed to the Tiki Bowl this August in Hawaii

 Photo provided by Ashley Wallace

St. Marys quarterback Cody Wallace has been invited to the Tiki Bowl in Hawaii. The Hawaii Tiki Bowl’s goal, according to their website, is to offer high school seniors and college coaches the opportunity to travel to Hawaii to play the game they love against other all-star level talents. 

“They build skills with kids they’ve never met and its a pretty awesome opportunity,” said Ashley Wallace, Cody’s step-mom.

