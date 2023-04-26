Softball team kicks off first annual Youth Night

Monday saw the St. Marys Lady Rider Softball team take the field against St. Henry for Senior Night. The game also played host to the first annual Youth Night.
“This is the first annual youth night, and we’re trying to get more interest in softball,” said Heather Van De Keere, a softball parent.
The giveaways took place at the end of each inning and included a bat bag, softball signed by all the players, Gatorade jug, visors, softballs, trinkets, and t-shirts.
“All age groups can play softball, but ideally they’ll start before the age of eight,” said Van De Keere. She said that there are opportunities to play softball in the area via summer leagues, fall leagues, and that there is also a summer camp.
When you ask senior Renee Sweigart what she loves about softball, her answer is direct.
“It’s the friendships you make,” said Sweigart. She was joined by Seniors KayLynn Mabry, and Brooke Turner in that sentiment as well.
