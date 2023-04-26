Softball team kicks off first annual Youth Night

Left to right: Memorial High School Softball Team Seniors Brooke Turner, Renee Sweigart, and KayLynn Mabry.

 

 
 Photo by Brent Melton

Monday saw the St. Marys Lady Rider Softball team take the field against St. Henry for Senior Night. The game also played host to the first annual Youth Night.

“This is the first annual youth night, and we’re trying to get more interest in softball,” said Heather Van De Keere, a softball parent.

