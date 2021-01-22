Skid Snapped: Rangers Beat St. John's To End 30-Game MAC Losing Streak

Friday night was a blast for the red and gray.
New Knoxville coach Cole Fischbach hosted his former school Delphos St. John’s and the Rangers were primed to get a win for him and for the program.
And the Rangers did just that as every New Knoxville point generated a sense of exhilaration from the crowd while Fischbach stalked the sideline, encouraging his team throughout the game.
With that motivation and ecstatic atmosphere, the Rangers opened the game shooting lights out and withstood the Blue Jays the rest of the way courtesy of a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to beat St. John’s 57-50 in Midwest Athletic Conference action.
The win was Fischbach’s — a 2013 St. John’s graduate first — against coach Aaron Elwer — for which Fischbach was an assistant under for six years. The win was also the first MAC victory for the New Knoxville boys program in more than two years — snapping a 30-game conference losing skid.