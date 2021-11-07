The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the regional semifianals of the football postseason tournament on Sunday afternoon.
St. Marys (10-2), the fifth seed, will take on #1 seed Badin (11-0) in a Region 12 game at the Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex at Trotwood-Madison. Kickoff will be Friday at 7 p.m.
In Region 28 (Division VII), #1 Marion Local (12-0) faces #4 Riverside (9-3) at Memorial Stadium in Sidney, while #2 Tri-Village (11-1) takes on #6 St. Henry (9-3) in a game at Bath.
In Region 24, #4 Coldwater (10-2) plays top seed Mechanicsburg (12-0) at Piqua's Alexander Stadium. The other semifinal will be #11 Anna (6-6) against #2 Alllen East (9-3) in a game at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta.
Those games will be Saturday at 7 p.m.