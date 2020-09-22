Joey

St. Marys' Joey Vanderhorst battles for the ball during Monday's Western Buckeye League match against Shawnee.

Monday's Western Buckeye League game does not necessarily define St. Marys' season, it's what the Roughriders do after their 2-1 loss to Shawnee that will be more telling.

Vying for first place in the WBL and a chance to knock off a state-ranked team, St. Marys held a 1-0 lead for as long as it could before No. 11 Shawnee put a pair of soccer balls in the back of the net to hand the Roughriders a 2-1 defeat.

The loss puts St. Marys (5-2-1, 3-1-1 WBL) in a tie with Kenton (3-1-1) — who the Riders play on Thursday — and gives the Indians (7-2-0, 4-0-0) a nice cushion from the rest of the league.

To read the rest of Monday's Western Buckeye League soccer match, grab a copy of Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

