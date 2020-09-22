Monday's Western Buckeye League game does not necessarily define St. Marys' season, it's what the Roughriders do after their 2-1 loss to Shawnee that will be more telling.
Vying for first place in the WBL and a chance to knock off a state-ranked team, St. Marys held a 1-0 lead for as long as it could before No. 11 Shawnee put a pair of soccer balls in the back of the net to hand the Roughriders a 2-1 defeat.
The loss puts St. Marys (5-2-1, 3-1-1 WBL) in a tie with Kenton (3-1-1) — who the Riders play on Thursday — and gives the Indians (7-2-0, 4-0-0) a nice cushion from the rest of the league.
To read the rest of Monday's Western Buckeye League soccer match, grab a copy of Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.