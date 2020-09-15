It was a good night to have Senior Night.
Every senior got to play in Monday’s Western Buckeye League match with Van Wert and three of the eight seniors finished with a pair of goals in a 13-0 victory against Van Wert at Roughrider Field.
Kiley Tennant scored two second-half goals while Ella Jacobs played in goal, Lily Ankerman scored two goals in the first 6:25 of the game, with Tabby Knous assisting on Ankerman’s first goal, and Knous put two in the back of the net as the Roughriders had one of the best scoring games in its program after enduring a tough non-league schedule.
