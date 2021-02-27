Sectional champions.
It has a nice ring to it and for this team, hopefully the postseason wins continue.
For the first time since Dan Hegemier’s final season in his first stint with St. Marys, the Roughriders clinched their first sectional title in six seasons on Friday with a 71-47 victory against Napoleon.
And the best part, it was the first sectional title the program had won on its home floor.
In some ways, thanks COVID, as the restrictions allowed the better-seeded teams to host games at the sectional level instead of having those games at a neutral site to cut down on players and teams traveling.
