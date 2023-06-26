Local 2023 Little League Championship Game

A close point difference of 9-8 marked the end of the 2023 Little League Championship game on Thursday.

 By Brent Melton for The Evening Leader

With seven runs in the last three innings the Royals came back to defeat the Yankees 9-8 Thursday in the local 2023 Little League Championship game played on the Galen Cisco Field at K. C. Geiger Park.

On Wednesday night the Royals defeated the Phillies 1-0 in the first semi=final game and the Yankess defeated the Pirates 6-1 to get to the championship game.

