With seven runs in the last three innings the Royals came back to defeat the Yankees 9-8 Thursday in the local 2023 Little League Championship game played on the Galen Cisco Field at K. C. Geiger Park.
On Wednesday night the Royals defeated the Phillies 1-0 in the first semi=final game and the Yankess defeated the Pirates 6-1 to get to the championship game.
The Yankees got out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning.
Rhett Howell led of the game with a single over the second baseman. Following a fly out, Howell went to second on a wild pitch. Ethan Ibrahim singled to right to bring home Howell. After a fly out, Ibrahim tagged and advanced to third where he scored on a homerun to right-center by Levi Hobler. Wyatt Williams singled past short and following a stolen base, he scored on a double by Hudson Roby.
