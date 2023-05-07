Roughriders Girls Track and Field Team

Roughriders Girls Track and Field Team 

 Photo by Tony Arnold

INDIAN LAKE – The St. Marys Memorial girls and boys capped off their regular season with some strong performances at the Indian Lake Invitational on Thursday. The Roughrider girls team finished second overall and the boys team finished third.

“Both teams performed well at Invites all year, and that was one of the big goals coming into the season. We are looking forward to the league meet next week, and the start of the postseason,” said St. Marys coach Nick Page. “I think both teams ended the regular season on good notes.”

