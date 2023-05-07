INDIAN LAKE – The St. Marys Memorial girls and boys capped off their regular season with some strong performances at the Indian Lake Invitational on Thursday. The Roughrider girls team finished second overall and the boys team finished third.
“Both teams performed well at Invites all year, and that was one of the big goals coming into the season. We are looking forward to the league meet next week, and the start of the postseason,” said St. Marys coach Nick Page. “I think both teams ended the regular season on good notes.”
The girls team had a nice combination of strong finishes in both relay and individual events. The 4x800 relay team finished first in 10:23.46. The 4x800 team includes Maria Jutte Lauren Jacobs Karlie Lucas, and Lauren Schloemer.
The group of Ella Jacobs, Amelia Ankerman, Gracelyn Johns, and Syerra Greber combined to run both the 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams. The group finished first in the 4x200 in 1:49.7 and second in the 4x100 in 52.44.
The 4x400 relay team of Ashlie Nuss, Maria Jutte, Gracelyn Johns, and Amelia Ankerman, were second in 4:14.12. Syerra Greber was second in the 200-meter dash in 26.34. Greber finished third in the 100-meter dash in 12.93.
Maria Jutte was first in the 800-meter run in 2:20.14 and second in the 1600-meter run in 5:42.53. Ashlie Nuss was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.97. Lauren Schloemer was first in the 3200-meter run in 12:58.37. Ella Jacobs was second in the high jump at 4-10. Kaci Anthony was third in shot put at 32-11. Boys
The boys team produced several strong performances on the night. The 4x800 relay team featuring Tyler Birt, Ray Walter, Calvin Morris, and Quincy Tracy were second in 8:34.00. Tyler Birt ran well in a pair of distance events. Birt was second in the 1600-meter run in 4:38.29 and second in the 3200-meter run in 10:0-4.97.
Isaac Torsell was first in pole vault at 13-0. Xander Post was second in shot put at 39- 5.50. In the discus throw Carter Verbryke was first at 126-6 and Jace Schaefer third at 122-3.