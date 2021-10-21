St. Marys battled with rival Wapakoneta, winning 5-4 in overtime on a shot by Joey Vanderhorst in a Division II sectional final at Roughrider Field.
The Roughriders led 2-0 midway through the first half, and were up 3-1 after a score 10 minutes into the second. The Redskins rallied to tie it, then took the lead with 14 1/2 minutes to play.
With their season on the line, St. Marys punched in a shot with just over two minutes to go, sending it to overtime.
St. Marys improves to 12-3-3 on the year. Wapakoneta finishes its season at 9-6-2.
Sophomore Cody Birt had two goals for the Riders, with one each by Steininger and A.J. Dieringer. Quinn Holtzapple had two assists (one on the game winner), with one each for Connor Milner and Vanderhorst.
For Wapakoneta, sophomore Taylor Echols had a hat trick on the night. The other score was an own goal on a misplay by St. Marys.