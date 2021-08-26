The St. Marys boys soccer team defeated Riverdale 7-4 in a nonleague contest on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
Easton Craft had three goals for St. Marys, with one each by A.J Dieringer, Wyatt Chapman, Quinn Holtzapple, and Joey Vanderhorst.
Earning assists for St. Marys were Kyle Steininger, Dieringer, Vanderhorst, David Wermuth, and Chapman.
St. Marys outshot the Falcons 16-6.
Reese Triplett played the first half in net, and Cayden Ballweg toed the line in the second 40 minutes. They combined for two saves.