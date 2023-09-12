Roughriders tie with Troy Trojans Saturday

The Roughriders had their first tied game against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, with no side earning any points.

 By SHELLY RUPPERT

Last season, St. Marys boys soccer team lost on the road to Division 1 Troy Trojans 1 to 3. This season, Roughriders weren’t going to let that scoreline repeat.

The two took to the pitch on Saturday and the game was a physical battle up and down the field that ended in a 0-0 tie. The tie brings St. Marys to 4-1-1 and takes Troy to 2-3-2 on the season thus far.

