Roughriders tie with Troy Trojans Saturday

Last season, St. Marys boys soccer team lost on the road to Division 1 Troy Trojans 1 to 3. This season, Roughriders weren’t going to let that scoreline repeat.
The two took to the pitch on Saturday and the game was a physical battle up and down the field that ended in a 0-0 tie. The tie brings St. Marys to 4-1-1 and takes Troy to 2-3-2 on the season thus far.
St. Marys goalkeeper Landon Klaus had four saves on the day to record his second varsity shutout. Landon has stepped up for the Roughriders with senior Cayden Ballweg suffering an injury and unable to currently play keeper. Roughrider defense held strong throughout the game keeping the Trojans off the scoreboard.
