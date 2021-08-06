CELINA — The St. Marys boys golf team earned second place in their first tournament of the 2021 season, held at Celina Lynx on Friday.
Senior Andrew Moore had a 1-under par score of 71 to earn the top medalist honor for low round.
The Roughriders had a team score of 325, one shot behind Liberty-Benton. Other individual scores for St. Marys were Cole Koenig 78; Brett Speckman 84; Calvin Caywood 92 and Dakoda Moore 92.
Hunter Huston led the "B" group with a round of 89, followed by Josh Sudman 91; Lennon Cisco 101; Landon Plattner 102 and Jackson Monroe 106.