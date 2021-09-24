The St. Marys football team made it a happy Homecoming with a 25-3 win over Shawnee on Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field.
The win makes St. Marys 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Western Buckeye League.
The defense had an outstanding night with two interceptions and a forced fumble, multiple sacks and not alllowing the Indians' offense to reach the end zone.
Leading rushers were Tanner Howell (70 yards) and Aiden Hinkle (55 yards) with several others contributing.
Senior Eva Youngs was crowned Homecoming queen in pregame ceremonies.
The Riders visiit winless Kenton next Friday.