Austin Parks of St. Marys goes up for a shot between Sidney’s Jayce Daniel (13) and Jy Foster-Wheeler during Saturday’s game. Parks had 18 baskets and 45 points, breaking two longstanding records.

It was a celebration from start to finish.

The St. Marys boys basketball team continued to stay hot as they rolled to their eighth straight win on Saturday night, beating Sidney 92-64 in nonleague action at the Horseshoe.

