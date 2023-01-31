It was a celebration from start to finish.
The St. Marys boys basketball team continued to stay hot as they rolled to their eighth straight win on Saturday night, beating Sidney 92-64 in nonleague action at the Horseshoe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Evening Leader PLUS Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com, and E-Edition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|3 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$42.00
|for 90 days
|6 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$80.00
|for 180 days
|12 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$154.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 6 Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 12 Months
|$192.00
|for 365 days
Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com AND E-Edition
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$11.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$110.00
|for 365 days
It was a celebration from start to finish.
The St. Marys boys basketball team continued to stay hot as they rolled to their eighth straight win on Saturday night, beating Sidney 92-64 in nonleague action at the Horseshoe.
The evening began with the recognition of the 30th anniversary of the 199293 team which reached the Division II state semifinals under coach Jeff Johnides. Several members of the team were on hand and a highlight video was played.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader