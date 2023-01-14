Roughriders Basketball Photo

Austin Parks of St. Marys leans toward the basket as he shoots during the first half of Friday’s game against Van Wert. Defending for the Cougars is Aidan Pratt.

 The Evening Leader Photo by Mike Frank

The Roughriders answered the bell.

St. Marys defeated Van Wert 62-60 on Friday night in a

Tags

Recommended for you