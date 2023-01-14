The Roughriders answered the bell.
St. Marys defeated Van Wert 62-60 on Friday night in a
WBL boys basketball contest that was nip and tuck from start to finish.
Van Wert held the lead early on, but St. Marys surged ahead to take a three-point lead at the half.
After an even third period, the Riders stretched their lead to eight with five minutes to go, only to see Van Wert hit three 3-pointers to regain the lead.
Scores by Austin Parks and Noah Payne put St. Marys up four.
After a score by
Van Wert, junior Cobain Owens hit two free throws with
12.4 seconds left that proved to be the difference.
St. Marys evened its league record at 2-2 and is now 6-5 overall.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader