Big Mo is on their side.
The St. Marys boys knocked Upper Scioto Valley from the ranks of the unbeaten, as they earned a 53-35 victory in nonleague play at the Horseshoe.
The game was the nightcap of a doubleheader, with the Lady Roughriders topping Bryan earlier in the day.
The Roughriders are now back above .500 at 7-6 overall. The Rams drop to 12-1 on the season.
St. Marys built a lead in the first quarter and kept it the second, using a late run to lead by eight at the half. They kept it that way through the third, then rolled in the fourth to secure the win.
Evan Angstmann had 13 points for the Riders, while fellow sophomore Jace Turner and junior Austin Parks each scored 12. Everyone who played significant minutes for the Blue and Gold scored at least once.
Coach Dan Hegemier said that "Upper Scioto Valley is a good team. We knew it would be a dogfight." He praised Parks for his contributions with assists as well as points. He added that "it makes our team better when (multiple) guys score." Also, he said that "it was a good weekend for us" as they Riders defeated two teams with very good records.