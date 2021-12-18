In a contest that could have featured helmets and pads, the Roughriders worked their way to a 52-36 win over rival Wapakoneta at the Horseshoe on Friday night.
It is the first Western Buckeye League victory for the Roughriders, now 1-1, while the Redskins fall to 0-2. Overall, St. Marys moves up to 4-1 and Wapakoneta falls to 3-2.
The Roughriders used a few scores at the start to grab the lead. They held it until a series of turnovers gave Wapakoneta scoring chances, which they used to take a small advantage. St. Marys battled its way back in front and led by four at the half.
After another intense period in the third, St. Marys pulled away in the final stanza, with Wapakoneta getting open looks, but not getting them to drop.
Sophomore Evan Angstmann led the scoring attack for the Riders with a game-high 21 points, and center Austin Parks added 12 points.