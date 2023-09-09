WAPAKONETA — Finish was the key word in the football game tonight. The Wapakoneta Redskins finished two first half scores and were able to stop the St. Mary’s Roughriders twice within the five yard line and it turned out to be the difference as the Redskins held on to a 14-0 victory Friday night at Wapakoneta.
“We were really, really fortunate tonight,” Redskins Head Coach Travis Moyer said. “We were fortunate to get them big stops in the second half. I thought we played well defensively. We bent at times, but we didn’t break.”