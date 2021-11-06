Higher stakes tends to equal higher drama.
That was certainly the case Friday, as St. Marys battled its way to a 24-21 victory over Chaminade-Julienne in the quarterfinals of the Region 12 bracket.
The Roughriders kept their perfect record at Grand Lake Health System Field intact, collecting their seventh win as they improve to 10-2 on the year.
Chaminade-Julienne, which upset Ross last week, finishes the season at 4-6.
This was the Roughriders' closest game since a 21-14 win over Van Wert back on Sept. 17. That was the only loss so far for the Cougars, who finished as co-champions of the Western Buckeye League, and are still alive in the Division IV playoffs.
Chaminade-Julienne started off with an onside kick that they were able to recover. They then drove and scored on a 8-yard touchdown pass to grab the early lead.
St. Marys answered with two scores to take a 14-7 lead at the half. Brandon Bowers hit a 41-yard field goal (which set a school record) and the Riders added another score to make it 24-7 with four minutes to go.
The Eagles scored quickly to make it a 10-point game. After a St. Marys punt, they drove and scored again, but had just 22 seconds left. C-J tried onside kicks after both of those scores, but could not replicate the success of the first one.
All four of the Roughriders' scoring drives lasted at least 10 plays. The three touchdowns came on drives of 14 plays (77 yards), 15 plays (82 yards) and 15 plays (80 yards). They lasted a combined 22 minutes. Including the field-goal drive, it was 27 1/2 minutes of the game's 48.
Gavin Reineke scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards, with Aiden Hinkle capping the second drive with a one-yard burst.