SPENCERVILLE — Maybe it was the memories.
St. Marys lost to host Spencerville 57-54 in non league boys basketball action on Tuesday evening, with the game going down to the wire.
It was the same floor where the Roughriders ended the playoff run last season, though they were facing Shawnee back in March.
Spencerville jumped out to an early lead and was up by nine after one quarter. The Riders dominated for most of the second, and got back to even terms by halftime. St. Marys took the lead in the second half, and held it until about two minutes to go. The hosts then managed to hit several free throws in crunch time to get the win.
St. Marys drops to 5-3 on the season. Austin Parks had 22 points and Jace Turner scored 18 for the Roughriders.
For Spencerville, Dylan Smith had 16 points and Josh Henline put in 13. The Bearcats improve to 7-1.
The Roughriders travel to Versailles on Friday.