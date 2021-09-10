OTTAWA — The Titans made it a happy night for their alumni..
Ottawa-Glandorf defeated St. Marys 35-16 in a Western Buckeye League game, which was also Homecoming for the Titans.
The Titans scored in just four plays to open the game, then added another score late in the first. They would add two more touchdowns in the second, while St. Marys got a safety and a touchdown to trail 28-9 at the half.
After a scoreless third, St. Marys got a touchdown with six minutes left. The Titans capped off the night with a score in the final minute.
St. Marys falls to 1-2 in league play and is now 2-2 overall. Ottawa-Glandorf moves to 2-1 in the league and is also now 2-2.
The Roughriders will host Van Wert next Friday.