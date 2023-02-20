CELINA — The roll continues for the Riders.
St. Marys put a bow on the 2022-23 regular season Friday night with a 64-45 victory over Celina in Western Buckeye League boys basketball.
The victory was the 13th straight for St. Marys, which heads into the postseason with a record of 17-5 overall. They went 7-2 in league action, finishing in third place behind Ottawa-Glandorf and Defiance.
Read more about the game in Saturday's edition of The Evening Leader