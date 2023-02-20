Roughriders Basketball

The St. Marys team received their 13th straight win on Friday against Celina, especially after receiving a 14 point lead near the start of the game.

 Photo by John Zwez

CELINA — The roll continues for the Riders.

St. Marys put a bow on the 2022-23 regular season Friday night with a 64-45 victory over Celina in Western Buckeye League boys basketball.

