Jace Turner of St. Marys lines up a shot during Friday’s Division II game against Fostoria. The Roughriders advanced to the district semis next week.

 Photo by Jason Alig

LIMA — And Fostoria makes 14.

The St. Marys boys basketball team showed little signs of rust after a week off, as they defeated Fostoria 75-47 in a Division II sectional final Friday night.

