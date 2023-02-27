LIMA — And Fostoria makes 14.
The St. Marys boys basketball team showed little signs of rust after a week off, as they defeated Fostoria 75-47 in a Division II sectional final Friday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Evening Leader PLUS Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com, and E-Edition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|3 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$42.00
|for 90 days
|6 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$80.00
|for 180 days
|12 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$154.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 6 Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 12 Months
|$192.00
|for 365 days
Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com AND E-Edition
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$11.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$110.00
|for 365 days
LIMA — And Fostoria makes 14.
The St. Marys boys basketball team showed little signs of rust after a week off, as they defeated Fostoria 75-47 in a Division II sectional final Friday night.
The win is the 14th consecutive for the Roughriders, who are now 18-5.
Of course, from here on, every win means a little bit more.
In the other half of the bracket, Defiance held off Celina 53-42. The second game was between Shawnee and Napoleon.
Both of the district semifinals will be at Liberty-Benton. St. Marys and Van Wert will play first, and start at 6 p.m.
Score by quarters Fostoria 8 19 6 14 -- 47
St. Marys 11 26 20 18 -- 75
FOSTORIA (47) Machi Johnson 2-22-2-12; Aiden Sprang 0-0-0-0-0; Ryan O’Neal 0-2-0-0-6; Gavin Miller 0-2-0-06; Dylan Holmes 0-00-0-0; Kristian Carter-Stokes 2-0-0-2-4; Jaycean Tucker 2-30-2-13; Jordan Ferguson 2-0-2-2-6; Jason Harpster 0-0-0-0-0; Chaz McBeth-Settles 0-0-0-0-0; TOTALS 8-9-4-8-47.
ST. MARYS (75) Jaden Lotz 0-0-00-0; Noah Payne 0-00-0-0; Heath Dilsaver 0-0-0-0-0; Cobain Owens 2-2-0-0-10; Brayden Sullivan 0-10-0-3; Noah Dixon 0-0-0-0-0; Alex Hoenie 0-0-0-0-0; Jace Turner 9-1-0-0-21; Evan Angstmann 2-31-2-14; Austin Parks 12-0-3-5-27; Brennan Steger 0-0-0-0-0; TOTALS 25-7-4-7-75.