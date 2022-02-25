LIMA — There were a couple of surprising results on Friday night. This was not one of them.
The St. Marys boys basketball team got its postseason journey under way with a 52-28 win over Celina in a Division II sectional final at Lima Senior.
The Roughriders collected their 15th win of the season and will next face Wauseon. The Indians edged Van Wert 56-53 in overtime.
St. Marys dominated the contest in three of the four periods, with Celina making a run in the second to get within five at the half. The Roughriders regrouped and held the Bulldogs to 12 points in the second 16 minutes.
Leading scorers for the Roughriders were Austin Parks with 18 points and Evan Angstmann with 17.
For Celina, which ends the year at 8-15, senior Josh Rasawehr had 12 points.
St. Marys and Wauseon will play on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ohio Northern in Ada.