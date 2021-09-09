St. Marys escaped Wapakoneta with a 4-3 Western Buckeye League victory Tuesday at Ryan Field.
The Roughriders led 2-0 in the first 10 minutes and 4-1 at halftime before the Redskins rallied to score two goals during the second 40 minutes and nearly tied the contest at 4 in the final 85 seconds.
“This is the first time I've beaten Wapakoneta in the four years I've coached at St. Marys,” Roughriders coach Josh Hertenstein said. “We have tied them and we have lost to them. It feels good to get that monkey off our back. They're good ... Wapakoneta has a very good team.”
Connor Milner, A.J. Dieringer, Joey Vanderhorst scored the first three goals of the game. Milner got one just before halftime that would prove to be the difference.