For Roughriders fans, it was some deja vu.
The St. Marys boys soccer team dominated much of the contest as they defeated rival Wapakoneta 6-1 on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Evening Leader PLUS Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com, and E-Edition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|3 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$42.00
|for 90 days
|6 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$80.00
|for 180 days
|12 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$154.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 6 Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 12 Months
|$192.00
|for 365 days
Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com AND E-Edition
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$11.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$110.00
|for 365 days
For Roughriders fans, it was some deja vu.
The St. Marys boys soccer team dominated much of the contest as they defeated rival Wapakoneta 6-1 on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
The win follows a 6-0 win by the girls soccer squad on Tuesday.
The main weapon for the Roughriders was senior midfielder Quinn Holtzapple. He scored four of the goals, and had an assist on one of the others. (A fifth potential goal was knocked away at the last second by a Redskins defender).
Holtzapple got the first score of the night, then after one by senior A.J. Dieringer, he put two shots in the net in a span of 40 seconds.
He and Easton Craft teamed up for two scores in the second half, with a goal and an assist for each.
Wapakoneta's goal came off the foot of Taylor Echols, with the assist by Austin Bump, midway through the second half.
St. Marys is 2-0 in league play and 6-1 overall. The Redskins fall to 1-1 in the WBL and 3-2 overall.