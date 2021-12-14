St. Marys and Wapakoneta opened the winter version of the rivalry on Monday night with bowling matches held at Varsity Lanes.
The Lady Roughriders edged Wapakoneta by a single pin, 2,307 to 2,306.
Chloe Gibson led St. Marys with a 324 series (155-169), followed by Allyson Speckman with 321 (152-169) and Ella Kable with 316 (152-164).
In the first game, other scores were Kayla Homan with 135 and Cierra Vanover with 114. In the second game, Emily Pond and Alexis Kruse each rolled 154.
St. Marys had team scores of 708 and 810 in the regulation games. Baker game scores were 162, 155, 125, 170 and 177 for a total of 789.
Wapakoneta was led by Rylie Jeanneret with 341 (187-154) and Bailey VanMeter with 325 (167-158). Natalie Hefner had a 166 in the first game, and Aubryn Schnarre rolled 180 in the second. Substitute scores for the Lady Redskins were 267 and 264.
Wapakoneta had team scores of 788 and 755. The Baker game scores were 133, 158, 135, 194 and 143 for a total of 763.
The Roughriders boys had a total of 2,558 pins, with the Redskins knocking down 2,465.
For St. Marys, Cayden Ballweg had the high series of 427 (190-237). Breaking 300 in the two regulation games were Jack Boos 374 (177-197), Cyrus Kerr 306 (165-141) and Taurean Kerr 305 (132-173).
Bradyn Fetters had 115 in the first game and Cole Koenig rolled 157 in the second to count toward the team score. The team totals were 779 and 905.
In the Baker games, the Roughriders had scores of 187, 134, 189, 217 and 147 for a total of 874 pins.
Wapakoneta was led by Tanner Haggard with a 345 (163-182) and Tyler Ferris with 339 (161-178). Other first-game scores were Reiley Sevillano 166, Lance Deffenbaugh 143 and Eli Van Meter 135. In the second game, Jon Bailey had 192, Caleb Miller had 140 and another bowler rolled 131. Team scores were 768 and 823.
The Baker game scores were 192, 169, 150, 212 and 151 for a total of 874.
St. Marys will host Troy on Monday.