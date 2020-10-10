The rout was on from the get-go.
St. Marys opened Friday’s Division III, Region 12 playoffs with a bang — scoring 28 first-quarter points as the Roughriders scored on their first six drives and eight of their first nine overall to advance to the next round with a convincing 56-21 victory against Greenville at Grand Lake Health System Field.
Four different players scored a touchdown, Gavin Reineke threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another and the Roughriders (5-2) have a date next week in the second round as they host No. 9-seeded Franklin — who defeated Vandalia Butler 14-6 on Friday.
To read the rest of Friday's playoff opener, grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe to our E-edition today by calling 419-300-1076.