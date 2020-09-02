WAPAKONETA — Revenge is always so sweet.
Last season when Wapakoneta traveled to St. Marys in a Western Buckeye League opener, The Redskins wrecked any aspirations the Roughriders had in winning a second straight league title with a 4-2 victory at Roughrider Field.
But on Tuesday, the blue and gold returned the favor.
Two second-half goals from Tabby Knous allowed the Roughriders to keep their aspirations of winning another league title with a 2-0 victory at Harmon Field.
Knous' first goal came off a pass from Emma Birt at midfield when the senior dribbled the ball through a couple of defenders before she took a shot from the right side of the net, off a deflection from a Wapakoneta defender and passed keeper Allie Wilson at the 27:36 mark.
The Roughrider senior put the game away with a goal at the 16:29 mark of the second half when Aerial Fast took the ball to the outside and passed it to Knous who was slightly up field then shot the ball at the top of the 18-foot box over the head of Wilson to the left-side of the net.