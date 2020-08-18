Riders Win First Match Of Season

Girls Tennis
St. Marys 3, Defiance 2
The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team won their first match of the season on Monday with a close 3-2 win over Defiance at Memorial High School.
At second singles, Grace Dodson defeated Defiance’s Reese Miller 6-2, 6-2 and at third singles, Brooke Fricke endured a three-hour match to come away with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 over Kaylee Shank.
The Roughriders (1-1, 1-1 WBL) also received a win at first doubles as the team of Jodi Perry and Maddie White defeated Chloe Wetelein and Ava Shock 6-3, 6-2.
Midwest Athletic Conference Golf
It was a sweep for the Minster Wildcats golf programs against neighboring rival New Bremen on Monday.
The Wildcats boys team defeated the Cardinals 184-206 while the Minster girls won 209-254 in Midwest Athletic Conference play at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Joseph Magoto was the medalist in the match with a 42 for the Wildcats (1-2, 1-0 MAC) as they claimed their first win of the season. Brady Holescher and Eric Schmidt both followed with a 47.
Blake Terpstra led the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) with a 49, followed by Jared Bergman with a 51.
Layne Voisard led the Wildcats girls team with a 49 to be the medalist in the match. Katie Heitkamp carded in a 52 for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0).
Megan Ritter carded in a team-best 55 for New Bremen (0-2, 0-1).
COLDWATER 183, NEW KNOXVILLE 207
MINSTER — The New Knoxville Rangers boys golf team dropped their first dual match of the season with a 183-207 MAC loss to Coldwater on Monday.
Coldwater's Carson Muhlenkamp shot a 39 for medalist honors. Max Henschen led the Rangers (0-1, 0-1) with a 47.