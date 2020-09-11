Scoreboard

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team won its third straight match with a 159-169 victory against Van Wert on Thursday in a Western Buckeye League match.

Andrew Moore led the way and was the medalist in the match with a 37. Cole Koenig followed with a 40 and Reese Sweigart and Calvin Caywood rounded out the scoring with a 41. Brett Speckman (43) and Dakoda Moore (44) also competed for the Roughriders (5-2, 5-2 WBL).

MINSTER 172, FORT RECOVERY 190

CELINA — The Minster Wildcats remained perfect in Midwest Athletic Conference play after defeating Fort Recovery 172-190 on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Joseph Magoto was the medalist with a 38. Eric Schmidt shot a 42, Brady Hoelscher finished with a 44 and Ray Purdy rounded out the scoring with a 48 for the Wildcats (7-3, 7-0 MAC).

Minster will play Coldwater on Monday.

MARION LOCAL 200, NEW BREMEN 195

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals fell 195-200 in Thursday's Midwest Athletic Conference match to Marion Local at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Jared Bergman and Preston Hoehne were both the medalist, leading the Cardinals (1-7, 1-6 MAC) with a 46, followed by Cole Hamberg with a 53 and Tyler Paul rounded out the scoring with a 55.

ST. HENRY 172, NEW KNOXVILLE 217

CELINA — The New Knoxville Rangers dropped Thursday's Midwest Athletic Conference match 172-217 to St. Henry in boys golf action at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Brandon Smith led the Rangers (0-10, 0-7 MAC) with a 51, followed by Max Henschen with a 52. 

Tags

Recommended for you