VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team won its third straight match with a 159-169 victory against Van Wert on Thursday in a Western Buckeye League match.
Andrew Moore led the way and was the medalist in the match with a 37. Cole Koenig followed with a 40 and Reese Sweigart and Calvin Caywood rounded out the scoring with a 41. Brett Speckman (43) and Dakoda Moore (44) also competed for the Roughriders (5-2, 5-2 WBL).
MINSTER 172, FORT RECOVERY 190
CELINA — The Minster Wildcats remained perfect in Midwest Athletic Conference play after defeating Fort Recovery 172-190 on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.
Joseph Magoto was the medalist with a 38. Eric Schmidt shot a 42, Brady Hoelscher finished with a 44 and Ray Purdy rounded out the scoring with a 48 for the Wildcats (7-3, 7-0 MAC).
Minster will play Coldwater on Monday.
MARION LOCAL 200, NEW BREMEN 195
MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals fell 195-200 in Thursday's Midwest Athletic Conference match to Marion Local at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Jared Bergman and Preston Hoehne were both the medalist, leading the Cardinals (1-7, 1-6 MAC) with a 46, followed by Cole Hamberg with a 53 and Tyler Paul rounded out the scoring with a 55.
ST. HENRY 172, NEW KNOXVILLE 217
CELINA — The New Knoxville Rangers dropped Thursday's Midwest Athletic Conference match 172-217 to St. Henry in boys golf action at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.
Brandon Smith led the Rangers (0-10, 0-7 MAC) with a 51, followed by Max Henschen with a 52.