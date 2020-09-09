GLANDORF — St. Marys has endured a tough non-league schedule this season but as the saying goes, the darkest hour is just before the dawn.
And yet a Western Buckeye League title is still on the horizon for the Roughriders.
A 2-1 lead with 3:57 left in the game got away from the Riders when Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman picked up a loose to force a 2-2 tie in Tuesday’s match in Glandorf. But the tie still generates a point out of the ordeal as the Riders sit tied for second in the league standings with the Titans (4-0-1, 1-0-1 WBL) and behind Bath (4-0-0, 2-0-0).
To read the full story on the Roughriders' Western Buckeye League tilt with Ottawa-Glandorf, see Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe to the paper and get our e-edition today.