Eight days since the St. Marys Roughriders clinched the Western Buckeye League title, the Riders returned to the pitch at Roughrider Field to begin a new journey — make a postseason run.
Lilly Ankerman and Madi Anthony both scored twice and nine Roughriders put the ball in the back of the net in the first phase of that potential run yielding an 11-0 victory against Van Wert.
The Roughriders (13-3-1) will now attempt to claim the program's first sectional title at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host Bryan (8-7-1).
To read the full story about the Roughriders girls soccer team's postseason-opening win, grab a copy of Thursday's print edition of Th Evening Leader.