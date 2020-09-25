The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team moved up in the fourth edition of the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Poll.
The Roughriders (6-2-1) moved up to second place in Division II play, leapfrogging No. 15-ranked Kenton, who the Roughriders defeated Thursday might. Shawnee (7-2-0) leads the region with 110 points, followed by St. Marys with 92 and Kenton (7-2-2) with 89.
The Roughriders girls team (6-3-1) remained in second place with 82 points as Bath (9-1-0) leads with 100 points. The two schools will play each other Thursday at Roughrider Field.