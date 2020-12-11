Wapakoneta was in the giving mood on Thursday — too bad Christmas is still another two weeks away.
With starting point guards Nikane Ambos and Addy Allen out because of quarantining and injury, St. Marys took advantage of a shorthanded Redskins team that turned the ball over 21 times, paving the way for an early Roughriders' lead and helping solidify a 47-31 victory at Memorial High School.
The Roughriders' (4-1, 1-0 WBL) win marked the first victory the program has had against a Wapakoneta (1-2, 0-2) team since Jan. 27, 2011 — a span of 13 consecutive games.
