Riders Roll Past Bath

The St. Marys Roughriders bowling teams opened Western Buckeye League play with a victory against Bath on Monday at Varsity Lanes.
The Roughriders boys team defeated the Wildcats 2,822-1,780 while the girls team won 2,454-1,885.
Carter Monbeck rolled a team-high 478, followed by a 357 from Jack Boos, Cayden Ballweg with a 411 and Jonathan Perez-Shinaberry with a 335. Jr. Hurley rolled one with with a 150 and Devin Shannon finished with a 246 in his lone game.
For the girls team, Lily Steinberg finished with a 331, Allyson Speckman with a 304, Chloe Gibson rolled a 354 and Tricia Yahl finished with a 314. Ella Kable rolled a 175 and Emily in her one game on Monday.