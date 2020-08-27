With the Western Buckeye League submitting an abbreviated football season in response to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s plan to shorten the high school football year, the Roughriders are gearing up for their season opener against Bath on Friday.
Roughriders coach Doug Frye said he believed this year’s Bath team would be one to be reckon with, including having 18 letterwinners returning after last year’s 3-7 squad graduated just four seniors and despite their record, the Wildcats are coming off some momentum with a season-ending win in overtime against Shawnee. The team is under direction of 2004 Bath graduate Ryan Reindel, who was on the last Wildcats playoff team in 2003.