Riders Prevail In Tale Of Two Halves

New Knoxville started strong in the first half of Tuesday's non-conference boys basketball game against St. Marys, but the Roughriders opened the third quarter in a 14-2 run and outscored the Rangers 33-13 in the second half to survive a 57-44 neighborhood battle at Memorial High School.
New Knoxville shot nearly 50% from the floor in the first half and jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter. After shooting just 10-of-25 from the floor in the first half, St. Marys finished 13-of-19 in the second half, including a 6-of-7 clip in the fourth quarter.
