Roughriders coach Doug Frye confirmed on Tuesday that St. Marys will opt to participate in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic as the team has been able to remain healthy throughout the season with regards to the virus.
Thus, it will mark the fifth straight season the Roughriders have made the postseason — 20th overall in program history.
But while that statistic will be etched in the program’s long history, Frye wants to see more consistency on the offensive side of the ball.
Frye reiterated on Tuesday that his team is still in search of finding that level of consistency after the Roughriders lost 27-20 in double OT to Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.
