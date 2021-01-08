St. Marys recorded 11 pins as the team continued its Western Buckeye League win streak with a 69-12 victory against Van Wert on Thursday at Memorial High School.
The Roughriders recorded a pin in the first three weight classes, followed by a string of pins two matches later in the next eight weight classes to lead by as much as 69-6.
The match consisted of 14 total falls as the Roughriders won 13 weight classes for their ninth straight WBL victory.
