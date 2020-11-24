It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
St. Marys never led through the first three quarters of Tuesday’s non-league home opener against Kalida and made just five field goals in the first half.
But the Roughriders blanked the Wildcats in the final 12:53 as the team drained five field goals in the final 8:47 to come away with a 30-19 victory at Memorial High School.
New Knoxville 57, Spencerville 37
SPENCERVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers won convincingly in their season opener on Tuesday night, defeating Spencerville 57-37 on the road.
The Bearcats (0-2) led 9-8 at the conclusion of the first quarter, but the Rangers (1-0) used a big second period to take a 26-15 lead into the half.
Avery Henschen scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter.
The Rangers held Spencerville to eight points in the third quarter and Ellie Gabel led New Knoxville with five of her 17 points in the period.