Six days ago, St. Marys beat Celina on the same floor they were set to play on against the same team to open the playoffs.
And while Wednesday’s Division II sectional opener between the archrivals had the same result — a Roughriders’ victory — there was one difference that stood out.
St. Marys’ efficient offense.
The Roughriders shot 10-of-12 from the floor — two of those misses ended up being offensive rebounds and eventual putbacks — and finished with a season-high in points since a December road game in Wednesday’s 56-33 victory to end the Bulldogs’ season.
