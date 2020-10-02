The Western Buckeye League will go through St. Marys.
Against one of the best teams in the league, the Roughriders played their best ball on Thursday and now they are in the driver’s seat.
Second-half goals by Lilly Ankerman and Aerial Fast and a stingy defense shut down one of the best players in the WBL as No. 22 state-ranked St. Marys blanked No. 6 Bath 2-0 on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
