St. Marys’ Jadin Davis drives to the basket in the first half of a Western Buckeye League boys basketball match against Defiance.

It might be cold outside, but the Roughriders were hot enough on Friday to be able to melt all of that snow away.

From the 1:12 mark of the second quarter to the end of the third, St. Marys shot more than 60% from the floor and outscored Defiance 30-16 during that span to conclude the regular season with a 64-51 victory in Friday’s Western Buckeye League boys basketball match.

The Riders (14-6, 5-3 WBL) came into Friday’s regular-season finale with three straight losses where the offense mustered no more than 45 points in a game, but ball movement set up good-looking shooting opportunities that the Roughriders did not let go to waste. 

