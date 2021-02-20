It might be cold outside, but the Roughriders were hot enough on Friday to be able to melt all of that snow away.
From the 1:12 mark of the second quarter to the end of the third, St. Marys shot more than 60% from the floor and outscored Defiance 30-16 during that span to conclude the regular season with a 64-51 victory in Friday’s Western Buckeye League boys basketball match.
The Riders (14-6, 5-3 WBL) came into Friday’s regular-season finale with three straight losses where the offense mustered no more than 45 points in a game, but ball movement set up good-looking shooting opportunities that the Roughriders did not let go to waste.
