Jewel Niekamp

St. Marys’ Jewel Niekamp battles with Shawnee’s Claire Huff during the first half of Thursday’s Western Buckeye League girls soccer match.

Things are coming together for St. Marys.

Following a 6-0 loss to non-league Medina and facing a 1-3-0 record in the face, the Roughriders turned that daunting non-league schedule into an advantage.

A pair of second-half goals from Tabby Knous and Lily Ankerman and another shut out performance in Western Buckeye League play put the Roughriders above .500 after a 2-0 victory against Shawnee on Thursday at Roughrider Field.

To read the full story of the Roughriders' third straight win and fourth shutout victory of the season, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

Tags

Recommended for you