Things are coming together for St. Marys.
Following a 6-0 loss to non-league Medina and facing a 1-3-0 record in the face, the Roughriders turned that daunting non-league schedule into an advantage.
A pair of second-half goals from Tabby Knous and Lily Ankerman and another shut out performance in Western Buckeye League play put the Roughriders above .500 after a 2-0 victory against Shawnee on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
