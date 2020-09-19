Owen Treece had his way with St. Marys on Friday.
A week after recording just three incompletions, 294 passing yards and four total touchdowns, the Van Wert senior saved an encore for a home audience at the expense of the Roughriders’ defense with a 342-yard night and five touchdowns to hand St. Marys a 34-28 defeat at Eggerss Stadium.
All but one of Treece’s touchdown passes were by the catch-and-run variety and receiver Dru Johnson was the beneficiary on all but one of those passing touchdowns — racking up 240 receiving yards on six catches for a 40-yard average per reception.
On the offensive end, the Roughriders scored a season-high 28 points but endured two costly turnovers deep in Van Wert territory.
