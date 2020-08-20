Rider Nation Station will air a "simplified" live broadcasting of Friday's Marion Local vs. St. Marys football scrimmage being played at Grand Lake Health System Field at the Roughrider Athletic Complex.
The local station is also planning to broadcasting all three home Roughriders football games this season and possibly all away games — if permitted with the Ohio Department of Health coronavirus safety guidelines in place.
Rider Nation Station can be found on its Youtube channel or on its Facebook page.